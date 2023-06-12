Portsmouth is a unique city with most of it located on Portsea Island which means it is the only English city not situated primarily on the mainland. This difference between northern and southern areas has led to debate on the make-up of the city.

Cosham

Cosham is part of Portsmouth and is a northern suburb of the city lying within the city boundary but off Portsea Island.

Southsea Common located in Portsea Island. Pic Habibur Rahman

Located below Portsdown Hill, it has a population of around 14,000 people and a significant High Street to cater for its population.

It is removed from the main city area of Portsea Island with it connected via the M275. The MP for Portsmouth North, which includes Cosham, is Penny Morgan.

Southsea

Southsea is a seaside resort and a geographic part of Portsmouth, located on Portsea Island. It is just under two miles to the south of Portsmouth's inner city-centre but is not a separate town despite some people believing it to be.

South Parade Pier. Picture: Lorraine Wagstaffe

Southsea, along with all of Portsea Island's settlements, were incorporated into the boundaries of Portsmouth in 1904. It is a large residential area with its own commercial and entertainment area making it a distinctive part of Portsmouth resulting in some people thinking it is its own separate town.

Southsea subsequently grew into a dense residential suburb and large, distinct commercial and entertainment area, separate from the town of Portsmouth up until Southsea and the whole of Portsea Island were incorporated into the town borough of Portsmouth in 1904.

Portsea Island and Portsmouth

Portsea Island is separated from the mainland and is connected to the north of Portsmouth via the M275. It has its own distinct region and its own MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan.

Cosham High Street. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Portsea Island has the third-largest population of all the islands in the British Isles and the highest population density of any British Isle - with Portsmouth having the highest population density of any city in the UK outside of London.

The whole of Portsmouth includes northern suburbs on the mainland - these are Farlington, Drayton, Cosham, Wymering and Paulsgrove including Port Solent. Portsea Island does not share the PO6 postcode area with these but they are all part of the city.

The geographical divide between the northern boundaries and Portsea Island - with the sea in between - serves to highlight the difference in the areas with people associating with the north and south of the city.

