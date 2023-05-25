For the last 15 years, the nationwide charity, has supported veterans and their families by giving life-changing support, no matter when or where they served.

But the charity knows the veterans it currently supports are just the tip of a proverbial iceberg of former military personnel who are struggling to live well.

Part of its drive to encourage more veterans to come forward is a campaign involving advertisements on buses and in various media across Hampshire, highlighting what the charity has labelled ‘The Veterans War’: forgotten by many, but very real for them – as many veterans and their families continue to struggle with painful injuries, psychological trauma, isolation, and more.

New adverts for the Help For Heroes' The Veterans' War campaign

Demand for Help for Heroes support services is growing – the charity helped eight per cent more veterans and family members in the financial year 2021/22 than it did the previous year, despite its income falling by more than half since 2014.

Help for Heroes’ Joanne Tottle, interim head of case management, said: ‘Life can be tough when your military career comes to an end. Overnight, you lose more than your job. You also lose a support network that's like your family.

‘We take our wide range of support and recovery services out to where veterans and their families live across the UK. By doing this we help people connect with their local communities.

‘This helps people make positive connections where they live. And so, veterans and family members find friends, jobs, a social life, volunteering opportunities. They find a place in society and learn how to live a healthier, happier life again. All through the benefits and power of a supportive community.

‘We’re also involved with veterans’ hubs in Hampshire, in association with other military charities and stakeholders. So, If you’re a veteran and you’re struggling, please get in touch.’

Help for Heroes has already supported more than 27,000 people. It supports veterans from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves, and locally embedded civilians (and their families) who worked alongside our Armed Forces.

To get support, visit helpforheroes.org.uk.