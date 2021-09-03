Debs Carson is one of a 50-strong team of Armed Forces veterans set to take on a sailing expedition from Land’s End to John O’ Groats and back.

Weather permitting, they will depart on September 8, and expect to be gone for three weeks or more.

Debs Carson of Denmead, hopes to be departing from Falmouth on Tuesday, weather permitting, in the Long Way Up sailing challenge for disabled sailors, from Lands End to John O'Groats and back. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 310821-07)

‘The Long Way Up’ challenge is offering 50 ex-service personnel on board a fleet of five yachts the chance to set sail and spend around three weeks at sea as crew members navigating the west coast of mainland Britain.

Debs, a mother of one and grandmother to two, said: ‘This is a lifetime opportunity and will be quite gruelling.

‘I’m excited, I’m nervous - of all the things I’ve done in my life, it’s probably the most dangerous and I’ve certainly never been away from home for this length of time previously.

‘The whole thing’s going to be an amazing challenge - it’s supposed to be difficult because that’s how we get the most from the experience, that’s how you grow.’

Debs in Port Solent. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 310821-06)

The challenge has been organised by the charity Turn to Starboard, which helps wounded, injured or sick Armed Forces veterans to achieve sailing qualifications.

Debs has a physical disability which means that she can only sail in a supported environment, and the charity has enabled her to do this.

The 58-year-old was selected from hundreds of sailors throughout the UK to take part in the challenge.

She said: ‘It doesn’t matter if you’re sailing with someone with missing limbs or complex PTSD - you all have one thing in common, which is that you want to experience sailing.

‘You all share a very similar outlook, and that comes from the Armed Forces - that never leaves you.

‘Turn to Starboard enables people like me who couldn’t sail elsewhere - there’s no judgement of your ability, you’re just as valuable on the team.’

Debs left the Wrens with a war disability pension, and has had complex surgery on her spine, severe arthritis, and multiple joint replacements.

Despite her disability, Debs is determined to keep having adventures.

She said: ‘One day I will run out of luck and I will stop - but until then I’ll keep on doing crazy stuff.’

