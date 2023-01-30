Yarty Cordial recently won two awards for their Black Garlic Vinegar which won different categories after its delicious recipe based on beer, bacon and brown sauce. Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt MP presented awards to owners David and Jayne Mugridge at Fort Cumberland.

They won the Condiments and Sauces category at the Farm Shop and Deli Show. The Oil and Vinegars category was won at the Quality Food Awards which was sponsored by Grocer Magazine. They also managed to win the Small Producer Award at the same event.

Penny Mordaunt MP presenting awards to local artisan producers David and Jayne from Yarty Cordials Ltd at Fort Cumberland with Gary Weaving, CEO, of Forgotten Veterans UK. Picture: Bill Butcher

The couple started Yarty Cordials with inspiration from Jayne’s grandmother who used to cook for King George V. It appears royalty has stuck as they also supply Princess Anne nowadays.

The awards were both presented at Fort Cumberland by Ms Mordaunt who, during lockdown, also helped the company with exporting. All products are artisan made in Southsea and even have spaces inside some top restaurants like Heston Blumenthal’s. They sell cordials in the UK but also in Germany, Austria, Czech-Republic and Sweden with plans to go over to Italy and Singapore.

Yarty had not actually created a sauce until visiting the Forgotten Veterans offices in Fort Cumberland where the founder of the charity, Gary Weaving, suggested the idea of making a sauce which would consist of beer, bacon and brown sauce because ‘that’s what veterans’ love’.

An interesting concept had great reviews by veterans when the couple returned a few weeks later but with a little bit of adjustment to the sauce, the new formula is one that everyone loved. Upon trying the sauce, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘It’s like HP meets chutney.’

The MP is an ambassador for the charity and is hoping to give a bottle to King Charles. Mr Weaving said: ‘It’s great to have the charity on the product as it raises awareness for what we do.’

For more information about Yarty Cordials Ltd, contact David Mugridge Yarty Cordials Ltd 07775 363 735 or [email protected] See yartycordials.co.uk more details.