Artist Gosport Bricksy creates Albert Einstein display for boy wanting to build his own Lego robotic arm
A LEGO artist has created a display for a boy looking to build his own robotic arm – and pledges to donate spare bricks to help him.
Gosport Bricksy, colloquially known as ‘Banksy to some, has been creating toy brick murals and placing them all over town. After reading about Albert McCormick, who was born with half an arm missing and was given a Lego set to experiment in building his own prosthetic aid, the anonymous creative decided to make an artwork in his honour.
‘I immediately got a light bulb moment to go and place a Lego piece on his school,’ Gosport Bricksy said. ‘I thought an Albert Einstein would be quite fitting, mainly for his namesake.
‘Although extremely academic and intelligent, Albert Einstein was known for his madness and his creativity, something the Lego world can help everyone achieve – especially aspiring young minds.’
Albert, a student at Rowner Junior School, was stunned after being given a £360 Spike Prime Lego set from Rising Robots, a company that works with Lego. He was introduced to David Aguilar, who built himself a prosthetic arm using Lego, and Stephen Shaw, a Lego trainer who had been attending the school.
The fun-loving child became in awe of the creations and wanted to build his own robotic arm. To maintain Albert’s passion, Gosport Bricksy said he would help in any way he could.
He added: ‘Well I see he’s been gifted a set to build a robotic arm, so I hope he builds it and gets lost in the mechanical marvel. Obviously as he gets older, he’ll need a bigger one hence why I’ve said I’ll send parts and bits should he need or want them.
‘I have a Lego room full of boxes upon boxes of different coloured Lego all in colour order. It’s very OCD. When I start a large mosaic piece I can look down and get building and when I look up 5 hours have gone by, it’s very good for clearing the mind.’
Emma McCormick, Albert’s mum, was thrilled with the support and mural from Gosport Bricksy. She said: ‘I think it’s a lovely and amazing gesture.
‘The support has been so lovely. The last three to four days has been wonderful. I’ve had so many different phone calls, and everyone wants to help. It’s all really nice. He’s an eight-year-old boy that loves Lego, so you can imagine he loves it too.’
The artists’ creations of characters of South Park and Pacman have sprung up all over Gosport, in a bid to engage local children and brighten up the high street.
Gosport Bricksy said the reaction to his work has been ‘extremely positive’. He added: ‘Sadly like many other towns, it’s starting to feel empty which is a shame because the people here have so much character.
‘So, to brighten the place up and encourage people to venture away from their homes, I’ve placed some pieces up. I’ve heard of parents taking their children on treasure hunts to find them. I’m not going to stop.’