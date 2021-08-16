Gillian Fernandez Morton’s latest work of fiction, Kissed to Death, is an exploration of the legacy that family secrets can have on lives.

The author, who grew up in Portsmouth, said: ‘My second novel, Kissed to Death, takes place in Portsmouth in the years between 1943 and 1963.

Gillian Fernandez Morton presenting Bombweed at The Book Shop, Lee-on-the-Solent.

‘The cover uses an image by the local artist, the late Harrold A. Maddick, showing an old shelter on the promenade, close to the rock gardens.

‘I will be taking part in the Portsmouth Bookfest again in February but hope to be doing other local events to promote the book this autumn.’

Kissed to Death also looks at coercive control in romantic relationships. It is published by Silverwood books.

Gillian’s Portsmouth-based wartime novel Bombweed, released in 2018, was adapted from an unpublished work that her mother Margaret Smith had written in 1947.

