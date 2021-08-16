Gosport mum's heartwarming messages of hope on Hampshire bridges to 'save lives’

Jenna Robinson, from Lee-on-the-Solent, has begun to attach six laminated notes on each side of bridges in the south in the hope that 'if someone were in a mental health crisis they would read the messages and change their mind'.

She adds: 'It's a distraction and makes people stop and think for a minute. I will keep doing this until there is nowhere left without them.'

Jenna Robinson

The mum of three was first inspired to help others at breaking point after turning to alcohol to nurse depression after having her first child at 19. In her twenties, her depression escalated further. 11 years down the line, she felt her only option was to take her own life.

She said: 'I hit rock bottom. I was so down, and I didn't want to feel the pain daily any more. I was suicidal. I thought about jumping off a bridge. I was scaring myself, and in the end, my mum called an ambulance, and I ended up in hospital.

'I've now been in recovery for five years, and I don't want anyone to feel that way.'

Jenna, who will soon take on a new role as an alcohol recovery worker at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, has started targeting bridges known for being suicide spots.

Attaching signs to a bridge

On August 6 she fixed up the Downend Road Bridge in Fareham with her notes as one of Jenny's school friends took her own life when she jumped off of it in 2016.

She has also spread heartwarming notes on the Whiteley Bridge in the town 'as a lady tried to jump off a couple of weeks ago but was thankfully talked down and taken away by police for support' says Jenna.

One of the messages on the bridge will feature a 24/7 mental health crisis helpline Samaritans on each side of the structure.

Jenna will continue to spread messages of hope across Fareham before advancing to other areas of Hampshire.

One of Jenna's signs

She is also a representative for the Facebook group Bridges of Hope, a safe space for people to talk to others in the community when they are feeling down.

The group, which has over 3,200 members, was set up by Rocco Hawkins from Derby, who stared death in the face when he almost jumped off a bridge in September 2019 after a bad assault led to serious depression.

He was also the inspiration for her heartfelt messages after discovering Rocco adopted the same move in his hometown, where notes on bridges 'saved several lives’.

Jenna, 36, said: 'I've had some lovely messages from people saying thank you. Even from people who have lost someone to suicide, it's really touching.

‘People have asked me to do certain bridges where they may know someone who has contemplated jumping. I will also do some problematic woodland areas and Fareham multi-story car parks, which is also known for it.’

If you or someone you know is struggling you can contact Portsmouth and East Hampshire Samaritans here: 0330 094 5717.

