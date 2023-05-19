News you can trust since 1877
Baby suffers serious injuries following dog attack near Chichester

A nine-month-old baby suffered ‘serious injuries’ following a dog attack, police have said.

By Joe Stack
Published 19th May 2023, 18:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 18:03 BST

Police were called to Lime Avenue, Aldingbourne, near Chichester at about 2pm on Thursday. The baby was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: ‘Emergency services responded to a report of a nine-month-old baby attacked by a dog inside a private address. The baby suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital. Officers have seized the dog, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under way.”

Police were called after a dog allegedly attacked a childPolice were called after a dog allegedly attacked a child
