Police were called to Lime Avenue, Aldingbourne, near Chichester at about 2pm on Thursday. The baby was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: ‘Emergency services responded to a report of a nine-month-old baby attacked by a dog inside a private address. The baby suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital. Officers have seized the dog, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under way.”