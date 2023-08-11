News you can trust since 1877
BAE contractor forced to escape burning BMW after it suddenly catches fire at Portsmouth Naval Base

A man was forced to escape his burning car after it suddenly caught alight at Portsmouth Naval Base.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 08:48 BST

Southsea firefighters rushed to the scene at Trafalgar Gate, Princess Anne Way, around 6am to a car that was “well alight”.

The male occupant, a BAE contractor, had escaped the BMW 3 Series by the time emergency crews attended the incident just inside the naval base.

A spokesman for Southsea Fire Station said: “The car was well alight by the time we arrived. The owner was in the car when the fire started but got out.”

No injuries were reported.

