Ballot opens for veterans and bereaved from Falklands War to fly to islands to mark 40th year since liberation
VETERANS and the bereaved from the Falklands War can this month apply for a trip to the islands thanks to a ballot set up by the Ministry of Defence.
More than 100 places will be allocated for the trip with the chance to bring a partner for a flight to the Falkland Islands to mark the 40th year since the liberation of the islands by the UK armed forces.
The trip, which will include escorted tours and the opportunity to attend memorial services for those who died in action, takes place across the Remembrance weekend this November.
It comes after the Ministry of Defence announced they would fund the trip to allow veterans and loved ones to remember the sacrifices of their fallen comrades.
Once there, visitors will be able to go to some of the sites of the conflict forever etched in history.
Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: ‘Thousands of miles from home, our armed forces battled against the odds to defend the Falkland Islands from an illegal invasion and reminded the world that the United Kingdom will always protect its people.
‘I am delighted to offer veterans and relatives the opportunity to visit the land they and their loved ones fought so hard to liberate and witness the services held to remember their great sacrifice and those of their fallen comrades.’
The final travelling party will represent the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army, the Royal Air Force, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and the Merchant Navy; all services that counted their own among the 255 personnel who lost their lives during the conflict.
Applicants who are veterans must be recipients of the South Atlantic Medal, while bereaved next of kin must be related to recipients of the medal.
This flight will make up part of the Ministry of Defence’s commemorations to mark 40 years since the Falkland Conflicts.
To apply, those eligible can fill in the application here
Entrants will be able to register until August 31.
Those who are successful from the ballot process will be informed of the full timetable and schedule of the trip.