Patrol ship HMS Spey’s crew have been sharing their experience with their counterparts from the Royal Australian Navy during a pitstop in the Northern Territory region of Darwin.
Spey, the newest of Britain’s five supped-up patrol ships, is forward-deployed to the Indo-Pacific for the next few years on her maiden deployment.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Thunderstorms in Portsmouth yellow weather warning: The Met Office forecast for the next three days in city, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville and Hampshire
-
2
Portsmouth Traffic: M27 between junctions 11 and 12 closed throughout August amid footbridge repairs with A27 diversion in place
-
3
'Manipulative' paedophile who went to Farnborough Railway Station with cans of Strongbow cider to meet girl, who he asked to travel 100 miles, busted by undercover police officer
-
4
Emergency crews battling to save someone’s life on Southsea seafront
-
5
Police update on probe into death of ‘Wiggy’ Symes after fatal dog attack in Fareham
The vessel joined up with Australian warships HMAS Arafura and HMAS Wollongong to run a series of training drills with the ships, which carry out a similar role to Portsmouth patrol ship.
Arafura’s commanding officer and several Royal Australian Navy officers spent time on Spey to learn about her time in the Indo-Pacific.
HMAS Wollongong accompanied Spey out of Darwin and they took the chance to train their sailors in a number of key maritime military skills.
ET(ME) Jean-Pierre Fernandes spent time on HMAS Wollongong and said: ‘We were well received and welcomed.
‘It gave me a different insight into how other navies operate ships of similar class and what their priorities are.’
HMS Spey’s captain. Commander Mike Proudman said the ship’s time in Darwin had been useful for both his sailors and their Australian counterparts.
‘The Australian officers that we hosted were part of their new patrol vessel programme,” he said.
'This is a valuable way to improve efficiency and pre-empt challenges and is a great demonstration of the deepening relationship between the UK and Australia.
‘We will spend more time in and around Australia over the coming years, so increasing cooperation and sharing experience with one of our closest allies makes complete sense.’