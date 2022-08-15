Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Spey departs from HMAS Coonawarra, in Darwin, Australia

Patrol ship HMS Spey’s crew have been sharing their experience with their counterparts from the Royal Australian Navy during a pitstop in the Northern Territory region of Darwin.

Spey, the newest of Britain’s five supped-up patrol ships, is forward-deployed to the Indo-Pacific for the next few years on her maiden deployment.

HMAS Wollongong departs from HMAS Coonawarra in Darwin, NT, as HMS Spey of the Royal Navy (background) prepares by to follow.

The vessel joined up with Australian warships HMAS Arafura and HMAS Wollongong to run a series of training drills with the ships, which carry out a similar role to Portsmouth patrol ship.

Arafura’s commanding officer and several Royal Australian Navy officers spent time on Spey to learn about her time in the Indo-Pacific.

HMAS Wollongong accompanied Spey out of Darwin and they took the chance to train their sailors in a number of key maritime military skills.

HMAS Wollongong and HMS Spey conduct Officer Of the Watch Manoeuvres (OOWMANs).

ET(ME) Jean-Pierre Fernandes spent time on HMAS Wollongong and said: ‘We were well received and welcomed.

‘It gave me a different insight into how other navies operate ships of similar class and what their priorities are.’

HMS Spey’s captain. Commander Mike Proudman said the ship’s time in Darwin had been useful for both his sailors and their Australian counterparts.

‘The Australian officers that we hosted were part of their new patrol vessel programme,” he said.

'This is a valuable way to improve efficiency and pre-empt challenges and is a great demonstration of the deepening relationship between the UK and Australia.