Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour to bring latest adventure films to the King's Theatre

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is bringing the latest adventure films to the Kings Theatre, Southsea, on 2 February and 18 October.

The festival features a collection of short films from the world’s top adventure filmmakers, with skiing, climbing, mountain biking and more in remote corners of the planet.

Director Nell Teasdale said: ‘Buckle up for a night of nail-biting adventure – from the comfort of a cinema seat!’

As well as thrilling films, each event features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.

‘These epic short films feature gripping climbing, skiing, biking, paddling and more, and they’re made by the world’s top adventure filmmakers. Plus, we guarantee you’ll leave inspired to have an adventure of your own too!’

Film highlights include A Baffin Vacation, featuring adventurers Erik Boomer and Sarah McNair-Landry on a romantic getaway with a difference. The duo set off on a 45-day expedition through the remote landscape of Baffin Island in Canada, in search of stunning cliffs and unexplored rivers.

Other films include Bridge Boys, following British climbers Pete Whittaker and Tom Randall facing one of the most unusual climbs ever attempted – a 2,600ft horizontal groove beneath a motorway bridge on the M5, and finally, Saving Glaciers.

Every year, glaciologist Dr Felix Keller observes the steady retreat of the Morteratsch glacier in the Swiss Alps. With enthusiasm, resilience and love for the mountains, Felix and his team are hoping to save winter for future generations.

