Civic officials and representatives from the University of Portsmouth greeted Professor Dr Abul Kalam Abdul Momen this afternoon.

His appearance is part of day trip where the Bangladeshi delegation met with city leaders, visited sites such as the Spinnaker Tower, and discussed potential business opportunities.

Professor Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh is visiting Portsmouth on Wednesday 29th June 2022 Pictured: Bangladesh High Comissioner, Saida Muna Tasneem and Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh at Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Union and Bangladeshi flags were raised over the Guildhall, and the foreign minister of Bangladesh expressed his joy at visiting Portsmouth – which his home city is twinned with.

He told The News: ‘This is something unique. Bangladesh is doing really well in terms of development, and our trade with the UK is pretty good.

‘We have a large blue economy, and we’re trying to level up, so we want to exchange ideas to try and achieve our goals.’

Professor Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh is visiting Portsmouth on Wednesday 29th June 2022. Pictured: Bangladesh High Comissioner, Saida Muna Tasneem and Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh with members of the Bengali community, PBBA and the Lord Mayor, Hugh Mason and Mayoress Marie Costa at Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Dr Abdul Momen said there could be potential investment in shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, and other economic areas.

He added: ‘We’re building lots of ships, so we could get some expertise from here.

‘We can help facilitate business, and create many more opportunities.

‘There are opportunities in abundance, and it’s about how to grab them.’

Portsmouth City Council, the university, and the Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association work with the country,

Council leader, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said the visit was important from an economic and cultural perspective, with another trade mission planned for next year.

He said: ‘This will make sure local companies benefit from increased trade.

‘Bangladesh has got an average growth rate of eight per cent over the last 10 years.

‘They’re booming and we need to make sure we create wealth in Portsmouth by working with Bangladesh.’

Bobby Mehta, associate pro vice-chancellor of global engagement at the University of Portsmouth, said benefits from the partnership include students choosing to study here, and more support for environmental projects such as plastic research.

He added: ‘The key discussions we’ll be having is listening to what Bangladesh needs, wants, and how we can support them to benefit them and Portsmouth.