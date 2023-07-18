Crews from Cosham Fire Station and other areas were deployed to North Farm on the outskirts of Clanfield. Watch Manager David Cole, of Cosham Fire Station, said they reached the area at roughly 1.10pm.

Emergency personnel were greeted with a barn being completely ablaze. Watch Manager Cole told The News: “A barn and a container were fully alight. Propane cylinders were involved, which were found outside.

The fire took place at North Farm, on the outskirts of Clanfield, this afternoon (July 18)..Picture: Google Street View.

"The whole building was completely on fire. Three water pumps were used as well as a water carrier from Fareham. We used four main jets to put out the fire.

"The farm owner was at the scene, but there were no injuries involved.” Firefighters left the area at roughly 3.15pm. The true cause of the fire remains unknown.