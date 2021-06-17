Barn in Swanmore 'fully destroyed' by blaze after firefighters battled fire for three hours
A BARN in a Hampshire village was ‘fully destroyed’ by a fire yesterday.
As reported, fire crews from Bishop’s Waltham, Droxford and Fareham were called to a barn in New Road, Swanmore, just after 1pm on Wednesday, June 16.
The fire was fully extinguished by 4.21pm, however, the building was eradicated by the blaze.
A spokesman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘A Swanmore barn fire was tackled by Bishop’s Waltham, Droxford and Fareham firefighters.
‘Crews were called at 1.07pm to the structure on New Road.
‘No animals were in the wooden and metal barn which was well alight when HIWFRS arrived.
‘Firefighters used three sets of breathing apparatus, two main jets, two hose reel jets and a specialist Manitou vehicle to extinguish the fire.
‘The building was fully destroyed with the stop message coming in at 16.21 when HIWFRS left the scene.’