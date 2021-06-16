Firefighters tackling barn fire in Hampshire village

FIREFIGHTERS from across the Solent region have been scrambled to a barn fire this afternoon.

By David George
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 3:19 pm

Currently, crews from Fareham, Bishop’s Waltham and Droxfird are attending the blaze in New Road, Swanmore, which broke out at around 1pm.

The wooden structure has been heavily damaged in the fire.

Firefighters from across the area were called to the blaze

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘A Swanmore barn fire is being tackled by Bishops Waltham, Droxford and Fareham firefighters.

‘Crews were called at 1.07pm to the structure on New Road. No animals were in the wooden and metal barn which was well alight when HIWFRS arrived.

‘Firefighters currently have two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets in use to extinguish the fire.’

