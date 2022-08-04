Barratt Homes employees help The Final Straw Foundation to clear 20kg of rubbish from Emsworth Harbour

Litter pickers cleared 20kg of rubbish in just two hours from while ridding the coastal beauty spot of trash.

The team of volunteers tackled the large amount of rubbish, which included rope, cigarette buts and food wrappers from the Harbour and Emsworth Square, and surrounding residential areas.

Organised by local environmental charity, The Final Straw Foundation, the litter picking event was attended by a group of eco-conscious helpers, including employees from Barratt Homes.

Barratt Homes employees help to clear 20kg of rubbish from Emsworth Harbour in support of a local environmental charity, The Final Straw Foundation.

The registered charity, which started in Emsworth in 2018, works with local communities and businesses to highlight the impact of plastic pollution on our environment and to try to minimise the amount of plastic entering our local seas.

The Hampshire housebuilder workers signed up to help on the day and, along with other volunteers, were provided with gloves, litter pickers, bags and buckets, and donned eco-friendly volunteer t-shirts made from recycled cotton.

Megan Hamlyn, Barratt Homes Marketing Manager was there on the day.

She said: ‘It was great to be a part of this clear-up and help pick up this sizeable amount of rubbish in a short space of time.

With a large proportion of this cleared from the beachside, it shows just how many discarded items will be heading into our seas across the country.’

Barratt Homes is committed to protecting the environment and wanted to help the Final Straw Foundation with its tidy-up operation to ensure the local area is tidier and safer for its visitors, and to raise awareness of plastic pollution.

Megan added: ‘With 20kg of rubbish found on, and nearby, to just one beach, think about the impact this must be having across the world. Beach cleans are a way for us to help a small bit.’

The Final Straw Foundation works with local communities and businesses to highlight the impact of plastic pollution on our environment and is trying to minimise the amount of plastic entering our local seas and wider oceans.