Chris, who was last seen by his owner near his home Keats Close in Basingstoke, was found by a motorist driving along Kiln Road in Sherborne St John between 8am and 8.30am on Sunday 27 March.

Deputy chief inspector Hannah Nixon, who is investigating for the charity, said: ‘Our thoughts are with Chris’ owner. We’re sorry they’ve lost him, and sorry it’s in such upsetting circumstances.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who saw Chris in the lead-up to 1am on Saturday, March 26, or who witnessed anything suspicious along Shakespeare Road, Basingstoke, as that’s where he went missing from.

‘Did anyone see anything between 1am on the Saturday, when he was last seen by his owner, and 8-8.30am Sunday, March 27 when he was discovered by the motorist? If so, please get in touch.

‘We’d be keen to hear from anyone who did spot him, or from any motorists who may have accidentally knocked him down on the road.

‘It’s not known whether Chris was already dead before his body was set alight so the team are keen to hear from anyone who has information which could help our investigation.’

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.