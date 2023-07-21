News you can trust since 1877
BBC Radio 1: Station goes off air after Giant DJ hunt for Mollie King ends in failure - where was she found?

A beloved radio station went off air after a nationwide search for broadcasters ended in failure.
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:21 BST

All but one of the BBC Radio One presenters were discovered in the Giant DJ hunt. The station went off air for five minutes as the time ran out to find Mollie King.

Speculation was rife on social media that the broadcaster was in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and on HMS Warrior. Twitter users said they spotted her in other parts of the city such as Canoe Lake. Mollie posted cryptic clues on Instagram which scuppered the listeners.

This turned out to be untrue, but Mollie was in the south of England. Broadcaster Greg James found her after the dyslexia campaigner posted a clue on Instagram.

Mollie was on the Weymouth boat in the Solent. She posted on her social media platform a picture of an orange flare, which she let off. Greg jumped on a vessel of his own with the deputy King’s Harbour Master to reach her, but was held up by a health and safety waiver.

Live on the radio and speaking to her colleagues, she said: “I’ve been learning to sail off the coast of the Isle of Wight. I’ve been so close to you guys but yet so far.”

Texts came flooding in after the station briefly went off air. BBC Radio 1 tweeted: “BBC Radio 1 is off air.” Broadcasters were spread across the UK and it was the job of the listeners and presenters to find them.

Mollie King BBC Radio 1
BBC Radio 1 reported on its website: “Mollie King put Radio 1 back on air after Greg found her and asked: ‘Are you a Radio 1 DJ?’

“Between 12-12.05pm, Radio 1 was completely off air, playing total silence. None of our presenters knew this was going to happen. Mollie had been sailing just off the Isle of Wight, and Greg had to get a boat out to find her.

"Health and safety forms halted his progress, which led to him missing the DJ Hunt 12pm headline.”

