Christopher Daniel Clarke, aka Christopher Skriabin, has been sentenced after being charged with four offences. The 46-year-old committed “distressing” burglaries across Stubbington and Swindon.

A collection of collectible coins were robbed on April 17 in Harold Road, Stubbington. Three months later, Clarke, of Whitworth Road in Swindon, committed several other offences in his home city.

One of these was in Dart Avenue on June 9, where £150 of cash and jewellery were stolen. Another house in Wicks Close was also hit, but Clarke was only able to make off with £10.

The prolific thief tried to burgle another property in Wicks Close, but nothing was taken. Clarke was arrested and charged with three counts of burglary, and one count of attempted burglary.

The charges followed an investigation by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist Operation Hawk team, and Wiltshire Police’s Fortitude Swindon team. Clarke admitted the charges on Friday, July 14, at Swindon Crown Court. He was sentenced, at the same court on Wednesday (July 19), to three years and nine months in prison.

PC Kevin Parker, who led the investigation, said: “Burgling someone’s home is a really intrusive crime and is incredibly distressing, we don’t underestimate the impact that crimes of this type have on victims.

