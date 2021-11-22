The series three tour, featuring the city’s own Victoria Scone, will hit the Guildhall on Wednesday, September 28 next year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 26 with theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales on the list.

All 12 drag artists will be on tour, with the show presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events, and the media company behind Drag Race, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor.

Portsmouth drag star Victoria Scone from RuPaul's Drag Race UK series three. Picture: Rhodes Media

The series two official tour was sold out.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: ‘We are delighted to already be announcing RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour before we have even taken Series 2 on the road.

‘Such was the demand for sales for the first tour when we announced it earlier this year that we have decided to get everything in place for the Series 3 tour now.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting show and we can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.’

Victoria, who now lives in Cardiff, had to pull out of the show on medical advice in October.

She was the first cisgender female contestant to take part in the franchise, aired on BBC Three.

