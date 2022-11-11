BBC's Songs of Praise to broadcast Remembrance from Portsmouth on Sunday

Remembrance from Portsmouth will be broadcast at 1.15pm on Sunday, November 13.

The programme’s description says: ‘Remembrance Sunday is a poignant occasion for Christians in the armed forces as they join in prayer on the national day of reflection to remember those who have lost their lives whilst serving their country. The Rev Kate Bottley is at His Majesty’s Naval Base in Portsmouth to meet Christians working in the Royal Navy and to find out why their faith is so important at this time.’

The Rev Kate Bottley

In another segment of the show, Pam Rhodes goes to Shrivenham in Oxfordshire, where she attends a service of prayer and remembrance for Christians from all three branches of the military, who are coming together in honour of the fallen.