Becky Hill's energetic performance gets the crowds dancing at Victorious Festival

By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Aug 2024, 21:46 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 22:38 BST

Becky Hill's energetic performance brought the party vibe to Victorious with her set on the final night of the festival.

Her performance got the crowds dancing in front of an excited Common Stage on Sunday evening (August 25) – take a look at our picture gallery:

Pictured - Becky Hill gets the crowd to sing alongPhotos at Alex Shute

1. Becky Hill at Victorious

Pictured - Becky Hill gets the crowd to sing alongPhotos at Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Pictured - Becky HillPhotos at Alex Shute

2. Becky Hill at Victorious

Pictured - Becky HillPhotos at Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
The crowd was dancing away as Becky Hill performed

3. Becky Hill at Victorious

The crowd was dancing away as Becky Hill performed Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Pictured - Becky HillPhotos at Alex Shute

4. Becky Hill at Victorious

Pictured - Becky HillPhotos at Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Victorious FestivalVictorious Festival 2024

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.