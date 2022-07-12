Bedhampton mindfulness coach inspired by meeting with Body Coach Joe Wicks

Bedhampton mum-of-two and former English teacher Claire Tamplin is founder of The Mindful Movement Coach, and works to educate and empower her community with wellbeing and mental health solutions.

On Sunday, Claire was invited to be part of the team in the Children’s Arena at Russell Brand and ‘The Ice Man’ Wim Hof’s Community Festival in Hye-on-Wye, where she met The Body Coach Joe Wicks.

Claire Tamplin and Joe Wicks.

Joe spoke to Claire about her Mindful Movement mission and likened her work to P.E with Joe.

Claire said: ‘He is the most giving, kindest human of his time and energy.

‘When someone who inspires you loves what you do, you know you’re on the right path.’