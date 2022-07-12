Bedhampton mindfulness coach inspired by meeting with Body Coach Joe Wicks

A MINDFULNESS coach says she has been ‘inspired’ to continue her work putting Portsmouth on the map as a leader in youth wellbeing.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 5:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 5:13 pm

Bedhampton mum-of-two and former English teacher Claire Tamplin is founder of The Mindful Movement Coach, and works to educate and empower her community with wellbeing and mental health solutions.

On Sunday, Claire was invited to be part of the team in the Children’s Arena at Russell Brand and ‘The Ice Man’ Wim Hof’s Community Festival in Hye-on-Wye, where she met The Body Coach Joe Wicks.

Read More

Read More
Domestic abuse charities share a huge slice of £641k of grants from Hampshire Po...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Claire Tamplin and Joe Wicks.

Joe spoke to Claire about her Mindful Movement mission and likened her work to P.E with Joe.

Claire said: ‘He is the most giving, kindest human of his time and energy.

‘When someone who inspires you loves what you do, you know you’re on the right path.’

Claire, who recently received the Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Award, says she believes that ‘our great waterfront city is a credit for taking seriously the importance of wellbeing in education’.

BedhamptonPortsmouthJoe Wicks