Bedhampton petrol filling station asks to upgrade its car washing facilities

A Bedhampton petrol filling station has asked to upgrade its car washing facilities.

Director Subramaniam Nanthakumar of Ironmoor Ltd has applied to replace the existing jet wash area by installing two new jet washes to improve car washing facilities for customers at the BP garage in Park Lane.

The proposal is to remove the current jet wash facility and with minor adjustments to the site replace it with two, 2.4-metre high glass screened washing bays, documents said.

The transport officer at Hampshire County Council highways has no objections to the proposal saying: “The proposal provides a new two separate bay facility with a central drain within each bay. It is considered that creating the two separate bays may be more effective in containing wastewater and reducing overspill.”

Jetwash Facilty Application At 97 Park Lane Bedhampton, Havant C)Cproject

The design and access statement said the 67 square metre site has seen a filling station and shop on the site for many years, including a new petrol station in 1998.

It also says the forecourt building was extended in 2015.

The site is made up of a forecourt building, petrol filling station, car jet wash and a retail shop with hot food facility.

Havant Borough Council has set September 20 as a target date for a decision on application APP/24/00502.