Bedhampton Summer Show to return for the first time in three years with fun and games for the whole family

THE Bedhampton Summer Show is set to return this summer after two years of closure due to the pandemic.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 24th June 2022, 10:34 am

Promising plenty of fun for the whole family, the Bedhampton Summer Show will take place at Bidbury Mead in Bedhampton on Saturday, July 2, from 2pm.

The event, which is free to enter, will include arena events, a fun dog show, a circus fire show, a city band, a teddy bears picnic, a raffle, and stalls and refreshments available.

Arena events will include children’s fancy dress, a dog competition, a clown workshop, and novelty family races, and stalls will offer games such as a coconut shy, tombola, Hook a Duck, and a tin shy.

Bedhampton residents are looking forward to their first summer show for three years.

Preceded by family picnics from 1pm in ‘Bear Wood’, the mayor of Havant, councillor Diana Patrick, will officially open the event at 2pm.

As a non profit event, any funds raised will go to support two local churches, St Thomas and St Nicholas, and their nominated charities.

