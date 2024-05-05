The Beltain (also known as Beltane) is an ancient Iron Age precursor to May Day celebrations which was held at Butser Ancient Farm on Saturday, May 4. The event was a sell out with crowds flocking to experience live folk music, drumming troupes, axe throwing, handfasting, as well as the main event, the burning of the 40ft wickerman.
Here are 31 incredible pictures of crowds enjoying the festivities at the Beltain Celtic Fire Festival:
1. Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
Adam Granger - leading the Pentacle Drummers - at the climax of the Beltain celebrations with the burning wickerman in the background. Photo: Mike Cooter
2. Morris Dancing but not as we know it
There were a number of performances at the festival including some Morris dancing with an edge from the Beltane Border Morris. Photo: Mike Cooter
3. The sunset procession
The 40ft wickerman awaits his fait as the sunset procession heads his way. Photo: Mike Cooter
4. Coordinated costumes
Georgie Harris, Barney Nolan, and Toni Harris from Cowplain in their Beltain best. Photo: Mike Cooter