The Beltain (also known as Beltane) Festival, an ancient Iron Age precursor to May Day celebrations, took place at Butser Ancient Farm on Saturday, May 3.

The event was a sell out with crowds flocking to experience live folk music, drumming troupes, battle re-enactments, as well as the main event, the burning of the 40ft wickerman.

Matilda Ferry-Swainson, events and marketing manager at Butser Ancient Farm, said: “We are celebrating a version of the Ancient Celtic Festival Beltain. We have very little information about how exactly it was celebrated but we like to celebrate with lots of booze, some folk music and a couple of re-enactment battles.

"I think events like this are seeing a rise in popularity at the moment as people are looking for somewhere different to celebrate. People are looking for a return to the old ways, for a slower, more meaningful life and that kind of community connection and we really find that people can find their people here at Beltain.”

Here are 16 pictures of the incredible fire festival:

1 . Beltain Festival Crowds were entertained by a number of live music acts at Beltain Festival on Saturday, May 3 at Butser Ancient Farm. Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

2 . Beltain Festival Fire performers dazzle the crowd at the Beltain Festival. Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

3 . Beltain Celtic Fire Festival Its's alight! The event culminates with the burning of a 40ft wickerman. Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales