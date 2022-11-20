The Leigh Park Christmas Grotto was back at Greywell Shopping Precinct at the weekend more than two decades after the volunteer-led event started. The first Father Christmas from the inaugural event, Stuart Brett, was also back in his customary red costume and beard to mark the occasion.

SEE ALSO: Free World Cup drinks

The popular event sees volunteers provide children and families with a magical and festive experience, a good quality gift at low cost for families in Leigh Park and surrounding areas. Volunteer Tommy Raistrick said: ‘It was the best ever one we’ve had. Everyone was happy and had a fantastic time. There was a great atmosphere.

Pictured is: Rees Chaplin, 9 receives his gift from Father Christmas. Picture: Keith Woodland (191121-22)

‘We were celebrating 21 years since we started the grotto. We had the same Santa Claus from back then. He loved it.’

Tommy said the event has undergone ‘big changes’ since the first event. ‘Before, the grotto event was quite small and there were not a lot of details but over the years it has got bigger and better with a lot of progress,’ he said. ‘The children get a nice gift in a grotto where there are polar bears, candles, penguins, a big sleigh and reindeers.

‘The children can have pictures taken with Santa for free. Some places charge money but we don’t. We just want them to have nice memories and do it for the community spirit. To see the children smiling and laughing, clapping and dancing is what it is all about.’

The grotto, which is open on certain days in the build-up to Christmas, features bands, choirs, dancers and other forms of entertainment. ‘It brings everyone out to have a good festive time and share fun and laughter,’ Tommy said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is: Evie and Marni Lee Picture: Keith Woodland (191121-18)

‘Everyone loves it. There’s lots to do and everyone has a good time.’

Around 100 people turned out on Saturday and it is hoped that by the end of December 1,500 children will have seen Santa and received a gift. The grotto returns next Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am - 4.30pm. It will be open on December 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21 and 22.

Pictured is: Alexi and Annasesia look through the window of the grotto Picture: Keith Woodland (191121-15)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is: Michele White, Katie Hyett, Marc Maran, Janet and Dennis Ansel and Santa. Picture: Keith Woodland (191121-14)

Pictured is: the Christmas grotto Picture: Keith Woodland (191121-12)

Pictured is: Santa, his helpers and some of the children who visited the grotto Picture: Keith Woodland (191121-9)