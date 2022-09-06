Best-selling author Neil Gaiman from Portchester mocks Elon Musk over his views on new Lord of the Rings show the Rings of Power
AN ACCLAIMED author from Portchester has turned his wit on one of the world’s richest men, after the industrialist criticised the new Lord of the Rings show.
Neil Gaiman has hit back at Elon Musk for his recent condemnation of Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Billionaire Musk took to Twitter to give the world his opinion on the show, which features Welsh-actor Morfydd Clark as main character Galadriel.
Musk said: ‘Tolkien is turning in his grave
‘Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.’
Read More
Another Twitter user expressed shock at the comments and solicited Neil Gaiman, a best-selling author of fantasy books and comics, to give his thoughts on the matter.
Gaiman, who has a road in Southsea named after one of his works, said: ‘Elon Musk doesn't come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don't go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.’
The Twitter taut is aimed at Musk’s aborted attempt to buy the social media platform, which saw him pull-out of a purchasing deal over concerns about fake users – only to meet a legal battle to force him into honouring the sale.
Meanwhile Gaiman has recently served as an executive producer on the TV adaptation of his 75-issue comic book series, The Sandman.