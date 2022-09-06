Neil Gaiman opens The Ocean at the End of the Lane on Southsea seafront in 2013 Picture: Malcolm Wells (132290-7653)

Neil Gaiman has hit back at Elon Musk for his recent condemnation of Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Billionaire Musk took to Twitter to give the world his opinion on the show, which features Welsh-actor Morfydd Clark as main character Galadriel.

Musk said: ‘Tolkien is turning in his grave

‘Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.’

Another Twitter user expressed shock at the comments and solicited Neil Gaiman, a best-selling author of fantasy books and comics, to give his thoughts on the matter.

Gaiman, who has a road in Southsea named after one of his works, said: ‘Elon Musk doesn't come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don't go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.’

The Twitter taut is aimed at Musk’s aborted attempt to buy the social media platform, which saw him pull-out of a purchasing deal over concerns about fake users – only to meet a legal battle to force him into honouring the sale.