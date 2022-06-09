Tom Sturridge as Morpheus in The Sandman.

The TV adaptation began production in 2020, with Tom Sturridge set to play the king of dreams and ruler of the Dreaming, Morpheus.

The comic book series ran for 75 issues between January 1989 and March 1996, and now it is set to take the small screen in a new TV series.

But when will The Sandman be released and is comic book author Neil Gaiman from Hampshire?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date?

It has been confirmed that the TV adaptation of The Sandman will be released on August 5, 2022.

Will The Sandman be available on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that the series will be available on the streaming platform on its release date.

The series will include 11 episodes and the streaming platform released a sneak peek in September 2021.

In the minute-long clip, Tom Sturridge is seen for the first time as imprisoned Morpheus.

Who is in the cast?

There are many famous faces that are set to star in the upcoming series alongside Tom Sturridge.

The cast includes:

-Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer

-Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian

-Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine

-David Thewlis as John Dee

-Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess

-Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

-Stephen Fry as Gilbert

-Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven

-Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps

-Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain

-Nadia Wadia as Fate Mother

-Mason Alexander Park as Desire

-Niamh Walsh as Young Ethel Cripps

-Donna Preston as Despair

-Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall

-Ferdinand Kingsley as Hob Gadling.

What is the plot?

The TV adaptation will follow the main character Morpheus after he is captured and imprisoned during an occult ritual.

He manages to escape and rebuilds his dream kingdom throughout the series.

The official synopsis reads: ‘A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.’

Is there a trailer?

A date announcement trailer for The Sandman was released on June 6, 2022, by Netflix.

If you wish to watch the trailer, it is embedded in this article.

Is Neil Gaiman from Hampshire?

Neil Gaiman, who was born in Portchester in Hampshire, is an author of short novels, comic books, and graphic novels.

His works include comic book series The Sandman and novels such as Stardust, Coraline, and American Gods.