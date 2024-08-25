Biffy Clyro brings down the house at Victorious as they close the festival - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Aug 2024, 22:58 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 23:08 BST
Biffy Clyro brought down the house on the Common Stage at Victorious Festival to bring to an end this year’s three-day spectacle.

The Scottish rockers had the crowd dancing the right away as the headlined Sunday’s line-up on Southsea Common. See our picture gallery as they blew the crowd away:

Pictured - Biffy Clyro. Photos by Alex Shute

1. Biffy Clyro at Victorious

Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - Biffy Clyro

2. Biffy Clyro at Victorious

Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - Biffy Clyro

3. Biffy Clyro at Victorious

Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - Biffy Clyro

4. Biffy Clyro at Victorious

Photo: Alex Shute

