News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
2 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
5 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
6 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
7 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
7 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Big Help Out: Army of litter-pickers clean up Emsworth as part of national day of action

An team of environmentally-conscious volunteers gave their area a spring clean as part of the national Big Help Out.

By Tom Morton
Published 8th May 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 17:27 BST

Anti-plastic campaigners the Final Straw Foundation and aid group Bridge to Unity joined up in Emsworth, armed with bags and tools to give their area a spruce up. About 100 people turned out.

News photographer Sarah Standing was there to capture the day.

Liberty said: ‘It’s such an important topic to be able to cover and as a family-friendly event it’s been wonderful to see everyone have the shared goal of saying “let’s get out, let’s do something for our beloved town and kick that taboo of walking past litter.’

Bianca added: ‘Plastic pollution is so important to us and it’s important to be able to highlight this and we’re really trying to make Emsworth a beautiful place, and indeed everywhere along the south coast t.’

NOW SEE: 15 more glorious pictures of people having fun at street parties

Bridge to Unity and Final Straw Foundation held a litter pick for a clean-up around Emsworth shore, Mill Pond and the surrounding area on Monday as part of the Big Help Out (080523-3772)

1. Big operation

Bridge to Unity and Final Straw Foundation held a litter pick for a clean-up around Emsworth shore, Mill Pond and the surrounding area on Monday as part of the Big Help Out (080523-3772) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Rufus Blake, three, from Emsworth (080523-4605)

2. Found something!

Rufus Blake, three, from Emsworth (080523-4605) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Liberty Rose, operations co-ordinator from Bridge to Unity and Bianca Carr, founder of Final Straw Foundation (080523-4619)

3. Groups joined together

Liberty Rose, operations co-ordinator from Bridge to Unity and Bianca Carr, founder of Final Straw Foundation (080523-4619) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
(080523-4612)

4. Filling the bag

(080523-4612) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Emsworth