An team of environmentally-conscious volunteers gave their area a spring clean as part of the national Big Help Out.

Anti-plastic campaigners the Final Straw Foundation and aid group Bridge to Unity joined up in Emsworth, armed with bags and tools to give their area a spruce up. About 100 people turned out.

News photographer Sarah Standing was there to capture the day.

Liberty said: ‘It’s such an important topic to be able to cover and as a family-friendly event it’s been wonderful to see everyone have the shared goal of saying “let’s get out, let’s do something for our beloved town and kick that taboo of walking past litter.’

Bianca added: ‘Plastic pollution is so important to us and it’s important to be able to highlight this and we’re really trying to make Emsworth a beautiful place, and indeed everywhere along the south coast t.’

