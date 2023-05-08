News you can trust since 1877
Coronation: 15 more glorious pictures of people having fun at street parties in and around Havant

Here are more lovely pictures of people enjoying a sunny Sunday at Coronation street parties.

By Tom Morton
Published 8th May 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 13:41 BST

Our photographer Sarah Standing visited many roads across the day, including these in and around Havant, with stops at Waterlooville and Langstone as well.

There were cake competitions, picnic teas and all sorts to see, so sit back and enjoy how we marked a celebratory weekend.

You can also see our other galleries from the weekend

14 more pictures of Portsmouth people coming out in droves for street parties

27 pictures of Portsmouth turning red, white and blue

The best of the Fareham and Gosport area’s street parties

Portsmouth comes out in force to celebrate the King

Village holds Big Lunch celebration

Titchfield marks the Coronation

Siobhan Wilson, left, with her twin sister Charlotte Burgess-Kelly, right and good friend Maxine Hennessy, in Langstone High Street (070523-3680)

1. In the frame

Siobhan Wilson, left, with her twin sister Charlotte Burgess-Kelly, right and good friend Maxine Hennessy, in Langstone High Street (070523-3680) Photo: Sarah Standing

Langstone High Street held a street party on Sunday to mark King Charles III Coronation (070523-3669)

2. Tables out

Langstone High Street held a street party on Sunday to mark King Charles III Coronation (070523-3669) Photo: Sarah Standing

Tavistock Gardens and Luard Court in Havant held a street party on Sunday (070523-3640)

3. Balloon arch

Tavistock Gardens and Luard Court in Havant held a street party on Sunday (070523-3640) Photo: Sarah Standing

Southbrook Road, Havant on Sunday (070523-3650)

4. Neighbours together

Southbrook Road, Havant on Sunday (070523-3650) Photo: Sarah Standing

