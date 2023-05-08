Here are more lovely pictures of people enjoying a sunny Sunday at Coronation street parties.

Our photographer Sarah Standing visited many roads across the day, including these in and around Havant, with stops at Waterlooville and Langstone as well.

There were cake competitions, picnic teas and all sorts to see, so sit back and enjoy how we marked a celebratory weekend.

Siobhan Wilson, left, with her twin sister Charlotte Burgess-Kelly, right and good friend Maxine Hennessy, in Langstone High Street (070523-3680)

Langstone High Street held a street party on Sunday to mark King Charles III Coronation (070523-3669)

Tavistock Gardens and Luard Court in Havant held a street party on Sunday (070523-3640)

Southbrook Road, Havant on Sunday (070523-3650)