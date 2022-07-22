Attending Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, Philip Jerome, 44, was subjected to the order after breaching a restraining order, writing a letter ‘explaining his fixation and obsession’ with Ms Piper, and visiting her home.

Court documents also described Jerome as posing a risk to another unnamed person, and that the order was necessary to protect that individual.

Ms Piper, who starred in hit TV show Doctor Who, had been forced to seek a restraining order on him after he bombarded her with messages on social media for almost a decade and then turned up at her front door.

Philip Jerome was handed a stalking protection order at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court after threatening behaviour towards Billie Piper

Speaking at the Portsmouth court today, District Judge David Robinson said the stalking protection order prohibited Jerome from visiting an area covering the NW1 postcode and the immediate surrounding areas in London.

The district judge said: ‘I have read the bundle of evidence (and) I have agreed that you have carried out actions associated with stalking and that a stalking protection order is necessary.

‘I am making a series of prohibitions and requirements. You are familiar with these prohibitions.

Phillip Jerome leaving Portsmouth Magistrates' Court after being handed a stalking protection order.

‘You mustn’t do any of these things.’

Included in the requirements is that Jerome, of Fivefields Road, Winchester, must wear an electronic tag for two years, while the order lasts until 2026.

Mr Robinson added: ‘The tag you will have to wear at all times.

‘You must notify the police if you have changed your address, changed your name or your usernames.

‘Failure to comply with these notification requirements may be an offence.’

Breaching the requirements may constitute an offence that may be liable of a sentence of five years in prison.

In 2019, Southampton Magistrates’ Court heard how Jerome had obsessively tweeted messages to Ms Piper, 39, including telling her ‘I love you’ on her birthday, with a picture of her as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who attached.