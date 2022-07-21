The dad-of-two who would ‘do anything for anyone’ was found dead inside a property in Botley Drive, Leigh Park, on Sunday just after 8am by police.

Friends Shaye Groves and Lauren White, both 26, will face trial next year after appearing at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday morning.

Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, of Halstead Road, Portsmouth, died following an incident at an address on Botley Drive. Pic Hants police

As Frankie’s bereaved relatives try to come to terms with their loss, those close to the family have rallied to help, with the fundraiser set up by Vanessa Keers.

Shelley Bird, 37, of Portsmouth, knew Frankie, 25, since he was a baby and has called on the community to come together for his family.

She said: ‘The family are heartbroken and devastated. I would not wish this on anyone. The last thing they need right now is the thought of paying thousands of pounds for a funeral so we want to take away this worry from them and give Frankie a deserving send-off.

‘Hopefully the community can come together. Portsmouth is a very community-based city and we need as much help as possible.

‘Frankie was innocent in all this. We are very grateful for people donating as much or as little as they can.

‘The family have been overwhelmed with the support they have received but want privacy at this time.’

Shelley, who is Frankie’s brother’s best friend, remembers taking Frankie for days out as a baby and watched him grow up.

‘I know Frankie and his family very well. He would do anything for anyone. He was a genuine, kind and caring person. His two children have been left without a daddy,’ she said.

Groves, of Botley Drive, Leigh Park, has been charged with Frankie’s murder while White, of Cheltenham Road, Portsmouth, will go on trial for not disclosing a pin code for her mobile phone during their probe. She is still being investigated for murder.

They appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday before being remanded in custody at Winchester Crown Court ahead of the trial.

