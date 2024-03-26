Bin collection dates for Easter 2024 in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport, Winchester and East Hampshire
Areas of Hampshire will have their bin schedule disrupted by the Easter bank holiday weekend, running from Friday, March 29 until Monday, April 1. However, the majority of areas will see their collections take place on their usual day.
The collections will take place in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas on the following days:
Portsmouth City Council area: Collection days will remain the same as usual and bins should be on the street for 7am.
Havant Borough Council area (includes Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth): Waste and recycling collections will take place on the same day as scheduled over the bank holiday period and bins should be out before 7am
Winchester City Council area (includes Denmead, Whiteley, Southwick and Shedfield): Collections on Good Friday as usual but not on Easter Monday meaning all collections that week will be a day later than usual. This includes a Saturday collection for those who usually have a Friday collection. Bins should be out before 6.30am.
Fareham Borough Council area: The bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 6am.
Gosport Borough Council area: The bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.
East Hampshire District Council area (includes Horndean and Clanfield): The bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.
