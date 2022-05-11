More than six police units – including a dog unit and an armed response unit – from across Gosport and Fareham were tasked with assisting the search in Bishop’s Waltham last night.

It followed a report that a three-year-old boy was missing in the village near Winchester.

A large number of units were called out to a report of a missing child. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

According to a social media post from officers in Fareham, ‘pretty much every unit in the district’ responded to the incident.

The officer added: ‘Thankfully, the child was located by the first arriving officers, hiding in his own bed. This was within minutes of them arriving on scene.