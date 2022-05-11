Bishop's Waltham sees large police and community hunt for missing boy, aged 3 - who was found hiding in his own bed

POLICE from across Hampshire have been scrambled to aid the search for a three-year-old boy who went missing last night – and was found hiding in his own bed.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 7:58 am

More than six police units – including a dog unit and an armed response unit – from across Gosport and Fareham were tasked with assisting the search in Bishop’s Waltham last night.

It followed a report that a three-year-old boy was missing in the village near Winchester.

A large number of units were called out to a report of a missing child. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

According to a social media post from officers in Fareham, ‘pretty much every unit in the district’ responded to the incident.

The officer added: ‘Thankfully, the child was located by the first arriving officers, hiding in his own bed. This was within minutes of them arriving on scene.

‘A big thank you to almost every resident on the road who came out to help look for the child.’

