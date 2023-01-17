Heavy rain which has turned to black ice as the temperatures plummeted to below freezing led to cars losing control on some roads. The A3 northbound at Petersfield services was closed earlier this morning due to incidents with ‘heavy delays’, according to the county’s travel service Romanse.

The A31 in Ringwood - leading onto the M27 - was extremely hazardous with multiple accidents reported. A burst water pipe which led to frozen surface water was also highlighted as contributing to the ‘ice rink’ chaos.

Firefighters from Cosham were drafted in to support incidents both on the A3 and A31 where no one was seriously hurt. A firefighter said: ‘There was black ice on the roads causing RTC (road traffic collisions). It was madness due to the weather conditions.’

This morning on the A31 westbound there has already been another accident with ‘heavy delays’ and a lane blocked.

Firefighters had been warned by the county’s fire service control room of a ‘high number of RTCs’ and were told to be ‘careful’ when out on jobs.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Sub-zero temps all night and with recent rainy days we are seeing patches of ice on many roads. Gritters working all through the night but pls take care. A3 northbound is closed at Petersfield services and we have had a busy night on the A31 westbound through the New Forest.

Freezing weather has caused chaos

‘We have already seen an increase in the number of accidents being reported to us do the the drop in temperatures tonight. Please drive carefully and appropriately for the conditions. There is a lot of black ice out there.’

People posted on social media about the A31 incidents. One said: ‘Please be careful if you are heading out Ringwood way A31 was carnage Cadnam back through Ringwood to Bournemouth. Took 2 hours 45mins to get home tonight. Counted 6 destroyed cars. Behind 2 lots of accidents and a burst water pipe that turned to ice across the A31.’