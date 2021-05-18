Blaze erupts at shop in North End as firefighters attend scene and people evacuate
AN ITALIAN pastry shop caught fire this evening as firefighters battled to put out the blaze.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 9:29 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 10:36 pm
Crews from Southsea and Cosham were called to the fire at La Delizia on London Road, North End, just after 8pm.
Smoke was seen pouring from the side of the shop which has only recently opened.
No one was hurt in the fire as people from two upstairs flats and a ground floor flat evacuated, a Cosham firefighter said.
No one was inside the shop.
SEE ALSO: Runner attacked twice by crow
Traffic was brought to a standstill with the road still blocked more than two hours after the fire started.