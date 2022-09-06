The body of Mark Williams was discovered outside Potters Court, run by Apex Care, in Southampton on November 9 2021.

The hearing in Winchester was told that the 60-year-old had been discharged from University Hospital Southampton (UHS) after being treated for lymphoma shortly before his death.

Pictured: Winchester Coroners Court © Jordan Pettitt/Solent News & Photo Agency

His daughters, Lucy and Jessie, have made a complaint to Hampshire Constabulary over how their father’s death was handled, and the hearing was told this is still being dealt with.

Speaking to Mr Williams’ daughters, who attended the hearing, coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp said: ‘Mark Williams was 60 years old, he was living at an assisted care facility called Potters Court, and he was there because of two issues.

‘He had a background of mental health problems, including schizophrenia, and he was completely blind in the left eye and severely visually impaired in the right eye.

‘He was struggling to live at home, even with a package of care, which is why he moved to Potters Court.

‘He moved in June and in the autumn he was diagnosed as suffering from lymphoma.

‘Unfortunately his physical condition deteriorated quite markedly.

‘Then, tragically, he fell, we think, from his balcony, although the circumstances aren’t definitely known, and he was found on the ground underneath the balcony, deceased.

‘The last time his daughters saw him was the day before. His was an unexpected and unnatural death in the community.’

Ms Rhodes-Kemp added that there were no witnesses to the fall.

The hearing was told that one of the issues to be looked at by the full inquest will be whether a full care package had been put in place for Mr Williams when he was discharged from UHS.

The coroner said that toxicology tests during the post-mortem examination showed that Mr Williams had the highest level of cannabis in his blood that she had seen in her career as a coroner.

Chris Canning, representing the family, said Mr Williams used THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) pills to ‘kill his pain’.

