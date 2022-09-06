Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has criticised the Conservatives for ‘failing to provide’ police officers with the support they need.

It comes following months of anti-social behaviour in Hilsea and Old Portsmouth, which have been a particular focus for the police as of late.

A teenager is pictured leaping from a crane in The Camber during the summer holidays

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Morgan stressed that officers are working as hard as they can.

He said: ‘Portsmouth police go above and beyond to tackle anti-social behaviour in our communities, but government is failing to provide them with the support they need.

‘To boost our local economy and get our city centre going again, people need to have confidence to go out both day and night in the area they live.

‘Tory ministers have stopped that from happening.’

Mr Morgan says he regularly meets senior police leaders and has been liaising with the district commander over Operation Nautical – aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour in Old Portsmouth.

At times over the summer, as many as 40 young people could be seen starting fires, drinking and kicking footballs against cars.

In the space of two months, police were called to the Camber Docks in Old Porsmouth 21 times.