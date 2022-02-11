Alan Mak is ‘best buds’ with Emsworth’s Citrus Flowers and is a regular at the independent outlet, with a worker saying he pops in every few months.

On this occasion the besotted Tory MP was visiting the High Street venue to buy flowers for his fiancé for Valentine’s Day – ahead of their wedding in the summer.

As well as bagging his bright bouquet for his lover, Mr Mak also took time to chat to the store’s owner, Carli Strugnell and champion her business.

Havant MP Alan Mak met with owner Carli Strugnell at Citrus Flowers in Emsworth, and bought some flowers

Speaking after posing for a photo outside the shop, Mr Mak said: ‘Supporting small, local and independent businesses is one of my top priorities as local MP, and I am delighted that Carli and the team are doing well in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day.’

Carli often puts on bright floral displays in the run-up to February 14.

She added: ‘Alan is a regular customer, and I’m delighted he agreed to have a photo to promote our special Valentine’s Day shop front.

‘Supporting local small businesses is very important, and I hope local residents will back our high street shops as the economy recovers from the pandemic.’

Mr Mak was the first MP of British-Chinese heritage to be elected to parliament.

He is currently a government whip in Westminster.

