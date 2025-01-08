15 blue plaques in Portsmouth, where they are and the people they commemorate

From fantastic authors to inspirational architects, a number of famous faces and their historic links with Portsmouth are celebrated in blue plaques which can be found around the city.

A blue plaque is a permanent sign to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site, which serves as a historical marker -kb with some placed by English Heritage and others by Portsmouth City Council.

There are a number of them in the city – we take a look at where some of them are and who they celebrate:

A plaque for the actor and comedian Peter Sellers can be found outside the house where he was born at 96 Castle Road, Southsea. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (141665-5)

1. Peter Sellers

A plaque for the actor and comedian Peter Sellers can be found outside the house where he was born at 96 Castle Road, Southsea. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (141665-5) Photo: Ian Hargreaves

The artist W L Wyllie is remembered with a plaque outside his former home in Old Portsmouth on the side of Tower House in Tower Street. He is best remembered in the city as campaigning for the restoration of HMS Victory as a founder member of the Society for Nautical Research. His 42-foot panorama of the Battle of Trafalgar still hangs in the Royal Naval Museum within the Historic Dockyard at Portsmouth Picture: Ian Hargreaves (141665-11)

2. W L Wyllie

The artist W L Wyllie is remembered with a plaque outside his former home in Old Portsmouth on the side of Tower House in Tower Street. He is best remembered in the city as campaigning for the restoration of HMS Victory as a founder member of the Society for Nautical Research. His 42-foot panorama of the Battle of Trafalgar still hangs in the Royal Naval Museum within the Historic Dockyard at Portsmouth Picture: Ian Hargreaves (141665-11) Photo: Ian Hargreaves

A plaque to celebrate the shoemaker John Pounds has been installed in the High Street, Old Portsmouth to celebrate the man who inspired the creation of charitable schools dedicated to the free education of destitute children in 19th century Britain. Pictured: Daughter of the Reverend John Sturges, Barbara McLeod at the John Pounds plaque in Old Portsmouth.

3. John Pounds

A plaque to celebrate the shoemaker John Pounds has been installed in the High Street, Old Portsmouth to celebrate the man who inspired the creation of charitable schools dedicated to the free education of destitute children in 19th century Britain. Pictured: Daughter of the Reverend John Sturges, Barbara McLeod at the John Pounds plaque in Old Portsmouth. Photo: ian hargreaves

Writer and Nobel Laureate Rudyard Kipling is commemorated with a plaque on his former house in 4 Campbell Road, Southsea where he lived as a child. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (141665-15)

4. Rudyard Kipling

Writer and Nobel Laureate Rudyard Kipling is commemorated with a plaque on his former house in 4 Campbell Road, Southsea where he lived as a child. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (141665-15) Photo: Ian Hargreaves

