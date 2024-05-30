Bluey, the hugely popular Australian cartoon character, was at the Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf on Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30, to meet fans. A number of excited children, and parents, turned up to meet one of their favourite characters.
The children were certainly not disappointed. Santiago, 8, said: “It was amazing. It was really fun having time with Bluey, we took lots of pictures.” Visitors were be able to take a photo with Bluey at various times over the two days. Alongside meeting and taking a photo, kids were also able to take home an exclusive collectable pop badge.
Bluey has become a global hit since it first aired in 2018, known for its fun and witty humour that entertains both child and adult.
1. Bluey at the Spinnaker Tower
Children and parents meet Bluey at the Spinnaker Tower From left, Dakota Abbott, 10. Halle Mancell, 8, Freya Mancell, 7, and Peyton Mancell, 11. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290524-38) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. Bluey at the Spinnaker Tower
Laura Hamilton with her daughter, Jessica, 6, meet Bluey.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290524-31) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Bluey at the Spinnaker Tower
From left, Emily, 6, Santiago, 8, and Cleo, 7, met their favourite cartoon character.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290524-37) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Bluey at the Spinnaker Tower
Children and parents had the chance to meet Bluey at the Spinnaker Tower. Nadia King with Timmy, 1, and Liz Torres, right, with Santiago, 8. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290524-36) Photo: Chris Moorhouse