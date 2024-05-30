Bluey, the hugely popular Australian cartoon character, was at the Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf on Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30, to meet fans. A number of excited children, and parents, turned up to meet one of their favourite characters.

The children were certainly not disappointed. Santiago, 8, said: “It was amazing. It was really fun having time with Bluey, we took lots of pictures.” Visitors were be able to take a photo with Bluey at various times over the two days. Alongside meeting and taking a photo, kids were also able to take home an exclusive collectable pop badge.