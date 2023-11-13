Work is getting underway ahead of the opening of a brand new B&M store in Titchfield.

Banners have officially gone up outside the new B&M ahead of its opening next month.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

B&M, the popular retailer has taken over the former Argos and Sealy stores in Titchfield, Southampton Road, and it will open on December 2, 2023.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”