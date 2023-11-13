B&M in Hampshire: Progress at former Argos site in Titchfield which will become new B&M site
Banners have officially gone up outside the new B&M ahead of its opening next month.
The popular discount retailer has taken over the former Argos and Sealy stores in Titchfield, Southampton Road, which means that the site will span across 34,840sqft.
A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.
“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”
The store has been undergoing an internal and external refurbishment programme before customers are officially welcomed on December 2 at 8am.
The shop will offer a range of goods including home decor, food and drink, pet food, seasonal favourites and more.