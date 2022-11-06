News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

BMW left badly damaged after crash on Portsdown Hill this evening as police attend

TWO cars were involved in a crash on Portsdown Hill this evening.

By Steve Deeks
18 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 12:00pm

The crash, involving a BMW and a Land Rover, left the former with severe damage to the front side. It happened on Portsdown Hill Road, Drayton, near the George Inn.

Police attended the scene.

SEE ALSO: Four men stabbed at club

Crash on Portsdown Hill Road. Pic Stuart Vaizey

Most Popular

A recovery truck took away the BMW.

It is understood those in the cars were not injured.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

BMWPortsdown HillPoliceLand RoverPompey