BMW left badly damaged after crash on Portsdown Hill this evening as police attend

TWO cars were involved in a crash on Portsdown Hill this evening.
The crash, involving a BMW and a Land Rover, left the former with severe damage to the front side. It happened on Portsdown Hill Road, Drayton, near the George Inn.
Police attended the scene.
A recovery truck took away the BMW.
It is understood those in the cars were not injured.
