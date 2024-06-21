Bomb scare by train station near Whiteley as area locked down
The unexploded ordnance - thought to be from the Second World War - was found at the Whiteley Meadows development in Curbridge, resulting in the area being locked down this morning around 9am. A cordon was put up before an explosive team made the area safe.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called just after 9am today, 21 June, after a piece of expected unexploded ordnance was discovered at the Whiteley Meadows development in Curbridge.
“Officers attended and a cordon was put in place as a precaution. Officers from BTP, and Network Rail, assisted as the item was close to the railway. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD) were called and made the area safe.”
No trains were running between Botley and Fareham for over an hour, with a Network Rail spokesperson adding: "We were contacted by the emergency services regarding a suspected unexploded bomb in close proximity to the railway near Botley.
"In order to protect passengers, we blocked the line in that area. Following further investigations by explosives experts, it transpired that the item was a training device.
"Normal working has been resumed. We thank passengers for their patience during these investigations."
