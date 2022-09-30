Bond in Motion - No Time To Die exhibition at National Motor Museum, Beaulieu is to finish next month

See many of the original vehicles, gadgets and costumes from the latest Bond film up-close, against the backdrop of large screens showing action shots from the film Bond in Motion – No Time To Die.

The exhibition which opened in October 2021, is due to finish on November 15.

Uncover some of Q Branch’s top-secret creations, from the gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5, to Bond’s Q-enhanced Omega Seamaster Diver 300M watch and the submersible glider named Stealthy Bird.

The Bond in Motion - No Time To Die exhibition finishes at The National Motor Museum in Beaulieu November 15, 2022.

Exhibits recently added include Cuban CIA agent Paloma’s handbag and spy-enhanced lipstick case, Q’s state-of-the-art QDar tracking device, Safin’s toxin vial and Madeleine Swann’s Toyota Land Cruiser Prado J90, complete with Mathilde’s child seat.

As a special Bond-themed offer for October half-term, spend £25 or more on Bond merchandise in the Beaulieu gift shop and receive a free No Time To Die DVD – while stocks last.

Also to be found in the National Motor Museum is The Story of Motoring in 50 Objects, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the museum by gathering together the most historically important vehicles, motoring artefacts, film footage, images, documents and books from more than 1.7m items in the museum’s collections.

As an added bonus, Blue Light Day on Sunday, October 23 is your chance to get up-close to emergency services vehicles.

See all manner of machines on show in the grounds of the National Motor Museum, from fully kitted-out fire engines and ambulances, to the motors of the police, Coastguard, RNLI and other vital services. Meet the crews who drive and ride in these fast response vehicles, and admire feature displays.

If there’s too much to see in one day pick up a Return For Free pass for an additional visit within six days, at no extra cost, to make sure that you don’t miss any of the October half-term fun.