The cruise boat called the Dorset Belle, which usually sails from Bournemouth Pier, has reportedly been placed under the guard of Poole Harbour.

A police source told The Times that the ‘vessel is under a police cordon. No-one is permitted on board or to touch the vessel.’

A cruise boat called the Dorset Belle which has been impounded at Cobb's Quay Marina in Poole, Dorset, after a 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 sustained "critical injuries" on Wednesday, and later died in hospital following an incident off Bournemouth beach. Picture date: Friday June 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Bournemouth. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The two youngsters died after getting into difficulty in the water on Wednesday (May 31) and in a press conference yesterday, Dorset Police Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell said: ‘To avoid further speculation, I am able to tell you that it’s clear that yesterday a number of people already in the water got into difficulty and we are investigating the circumstances or event that caused that to happen.’