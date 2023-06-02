Bournemouth deaths: Pleasure boat impounded following the death of two children as investigations continue
The cruise boat called the Dorset Belle, which usually sails from Bournemouth Pier, has reportedly been placed under the guard of Poole Harbour.
A police source told The Times that the ‘vessel is under a police cordon. No-one is permitted on board or to touch the vessel.’
The two youngsters died after getting into difficulty in the water on Wednesday (May 31) and in a press conference yesterday, Dorset Police Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell said: ‘To avoid further speculation, I am able to tell you that it’s clear that yesterday a number of people already in the water got into difficulty and we are investigating the circumstances or event that caused that to happen.’
A man in his 40’s was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter but was released under investigation yesterday (June 1) and the investigations are ongoing to find out what happened.